Joko Widodo’s visit to strengthen bilateral ties, resolve outstanding issues

KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s two-day working visit to Malaysia starting today could further strengthen ties between the two countries including resolving some pending issues.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said a series of discussions involving several memorandums of understanding between Malaysia and Indonesia will also be signed during the working visit.

“They also include discussing our land and sea border areas as well as our relationship on smoothening trade and how we strengthen further in terms of the interaction between the two countries.

“They include manpower and so on as well as involving various ministries to create better understanding between both countries,“ he said when met at Parliament today.

He said his ministry will also be present to welcome Joko Widodo who is scheduled to arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 3 pm today.

Zambry added that although this is not the first time Joko Widodo has visited Malaysia, his presence will enhance the relationship between the two countries which are good friends and are very important in ASEAN in terms of regional relations.

Meanwhile, regarding the missing Malaysian woman in Thailand yesterday, he said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand regarding the case.

“Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also contacted the security forces there to help locate and identify the woman,“ he said.

Yesterday, a 22-year-old Malaysian woman was reported missing in Thailand who was last seen in Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai province.

The woman is reported to be in Thailand on business. - Bernama