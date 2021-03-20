‘Jom Kerja’ programme to help affected B40s get jobs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) is organising a ‘Jom Kerja’ programme to help individuals, especially the B40 group affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, get jobs.

Socso in a statement here today said for a start, the initiative would focus on helping job seekers around the Public Housing Project and People’s Housing Project (PA/PPR) areas in Kuala Lumpur.

“The programme would start with the Interview Preparation Programme - Profiling Session. The profiling session which took place from 9 am to 4 pm today was held at 24 locations in PA/PPR which cover the areas of Titiwangsa, Setiawangsa, Lembah Pantai, Bandar Tun Razak, Batu, Seputeh and Cheras,” read the statement.

Today’s programme would be followed by the Jobs Carnival which is expected to take place on April 11, the statement said.

Socso also called on all job seekers including graduates, those who lost their jobs, school leavers and anyone who wants to find a job to attend the profiling session.

Interested individuals can register at http://bit.ly/PPRKL to enable Socso Employment Services Officers to assist them.

“Job seekers can also register on the MYFutureJobs portal managed by Socso through the website www.myfuturejobs.gov.my which offers more than 180,000 vacancies,“ it added.

According to a job seeker, Nur Amirah Nor Muhammad, 22, the programme is very useful especially when many individuals lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while Nur Balkis Saidam, 26, said this programme helped job seekers to find jobs that suit their skills and qualifications.-Bernama