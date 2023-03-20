Jom Ziarah Gereja: Hannah Yeoh provides statement to police

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh gave her statement to the police at the Sentul district police headquarters here to facilitate investigations into the organising of the ‘Jom Ziarah Gereja’ programme by non-governmental organisations (NGO) under the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS).

Yeoh arrived with her lawyer, Sangeet Kaur Deo at around 5.30 pm, saying that she would cooperate fully with police investigations and her statement was consistent with her answers about the programme made in Parliament a week go.

“I came after reading the news that I was called to provide my statement today and I don’t want to waste time,” she told reporters at the grounds of the police headquarters here today.

She also hoped that the police would complete the investigation paper relating to the case.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai confirmed that Yeoh had provided her statement today when contacted.

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim was reported to have said that an investigation paper was opened over the organisation of the programme even though it had been cancelled.

The ‘Jom Ziarah Gereja’ programme was an initiative under Project Article 11 headed by Impact Malaysia, an NGO under KBS.

Last Tuesday, Yeoh stated that the programme did not involve Muslims during the wind-up of the Budget 2023 for her ministry at the Dewan Rakyat. - Bernama