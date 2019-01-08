Jong-nam murder trial: Cops looking for four witnesses

PETALING JAYA: Police looking for four witnesses for the ongoing murder trial of North Korean Kim Jong-nam.

Jong-nam, was also known as Kim Chol is the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Kim Chol was the alias used whenever he travelled.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said Indonesians Raisa Rinda Salma, 24, and Dessy Meyrisinta, 33, together with locals Tham Yook Kun, 50, and Ng Wah Hoong, 38, are being sought by the authorities.

“Efforts to trace all four witnesses have been futile as of now.

“A check was conducted via the Immigration Department and the database so far showed that they are still in the country,“ Fadzil said when contacted here yesterday.

He said the witnesses are urged to present themselves at the Serdang district police headquarters, or contact investigating officer ASP Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan at 019-4811844.

Siti Aisyah from Indonesia and Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam have been on trial for over a year, accused of murdering Jong-nam by smearing nerve agent VX on his face at Kuala Lumpur International airport 2 (KLIA2).

The brazen assassination in February 2017 shocked the world but the women have denied murder, saying they believed they were taking part in a prank and were tricked by North Korean agents.

All face the mandatory death sentence under Section 302 of the Penal Code if convicted.

To date, the court has heard 36 witnesses.