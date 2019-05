LAHAD DATU: Police are looking for a 43-year-old Jordanian man who allegedly abused his eight-year-old son and threatened to kill his Malaysian wife and their children.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the suspect, identified as Hani Mosbah Ramadan Al Ayaydeh, allegedly hit his son and injured him on the face, neck, buttocks and thighs in the incident here at 9.29pm on Sunday.

“When his wife returned from Kota Kinabalu on Monday, she brought the son to a private clinic but did not make a police report.

“At 9.30am on Wednesday, at the suspect’s office, he demanded that his wife make a passport for the youngest child so that he could bring him back to Jordan.

“An argument broke out when his wife did not agree with the demand,” he said in a statement today.

Nasri said that after the quarrel, the suspect threatened to kill his family if the wife did not surrender the son and their two other children to him.

“The wife then took the three children away from their house in a four-wheel drive and lodged a police report for fear of her own safety and that of her children,“ he said, adding that the couple were married abroad.

According to Nasri, the suspect operates a passport management agency while his wife is a cosmetics dealer.

Anyone with information on the man should contact the nearest police station. - Bernama