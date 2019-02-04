Journalist carjacked by machete wielding assailants

PETALING JAYA: A journalist was carjacked by two suspects right outside her house along Jalan 17/6 in Section 17, here today.

During the 12.15am incident, the 25-year-old victim said a white coloured van pulled up next to her parked vehicle, outside the gate of her house.

In a post on her Facebook page, she said two suspects armed with machetes exited the van and confronted her while she was taking things out of her car. She added that one of the armed suspects demanded for her car keys while threatening her.

Fearing for her safety, the journalist surrendered the keys to the suspect and they fled the scene with the van and her car.

Petaling Jaya district deputy police chief Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood confirmed the case and said the victim had lodged a police report at the Damansara police station about an hour later.

Ku Mashariman added that the case is being investigated under Section 395 and 397, for gang-robbery and robbery when armed, of the Penal Code, respectively.

Police are also working on putting together a photofit of the suspect.