Journalist found dead in car in Alor Setar

PETALING JAYA: A journalist has been found dead in his car that was parked in front of a shopping mall in Alor Setar today, The Star Online reports.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said the deceased Ng Boon Eng, 44, was found unconscious in his car with the engine still running.

“We received a call from the Malaysian Emergency Response System (MERS-999) at about 4am informing us about the incident,“ he reportedly said.

Initial investigation revealed that there was no foul play involved in the incident.

The body of the victim has been sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for Covid-19 screening before a postmortem can be conducted on him.

Ng is not married and has been a journalist for the past 20 years.