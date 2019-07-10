Journey to attend appointments turns tragic for trio

PEKAN: A journey by three friends to undergo physiotherapy turned tragic when the car they were travelling in hit the back of a 12-tonne lorry at the 19th KM of the Chini-Kuantan Road, here today.

Pekan district police chief Supt Amran Sidek said that one of the passengers of the car Rokiah Hassan, 72, was killed from a head injury in the incident, near Kampung Batu Gong, while another Jamilah Sahari, 53, sustained a broken left shoulder.

Also hurt was Rokiah’s husband, Che Mat Lateh, 72, who drove the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), and suffered head and rib injuries while another passenger Khadijah Ausni, 52, was unhurt.

‘’The mishap was believed to have taken place when their car, heading to Muadzam Shah from Chini, rammed the back of the lorry which was turning to the right resulting in the MPV ploughing under the the lorry,’’ he told reporters, here today.

Amran said that the 34-year-old lorry driver from Segamat, Johor was unhurt and the case was investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road transport Act 1987. - Bernama