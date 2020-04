PETALING JAYA: If there is a big plus point about the movement control order, it is certainly the relief from not having to get caught in the daily traffic snarl.

A new survey by theSun marketing team shows that 76% of Malaysians are quite happy to work from home to avoid the congestion on our city streets.

Of course, this likely applies only to those who live and work in urban centres such as the Klang Valley or George Town.

Understandably, there are those who are not bothered by such inconveniences. A total of 10% of those interviewed said it did not make any difference to them.

But more surprisingly, an equal number actually feel negative about the opportunity to avoid traffic jams. Perhaps they love the orderly manner in which the cars move in near standstill traffic – slow and steady.

But by and large, Malaysians have their priorities in the right places, mostly.

Relationships and social life are important matters to some – 21% of the 87 persons who responded to the survey now want to focus on those two areas in their lives.

Then there are those who cannot wait to indulge themselves – 18% want to eat out, and of course to have all the food they have missed, and 15% look forward to a holiday.

For some strange reason, 11 respondents could not wait to go for a haircut. But then again, some would want to look good when they go out for the first time after such a long hiatus.

The survey also showed that Malaysians are not so adventurous after all. Only one of the 87 respondents said he wanted to try something new.

There are also a variety of ways people cope with the stress of being cooped up at home. A total of 16% have an exercise regime, but 10% have turned into couch potatoes, spending most of their time watching movies on TV or YouTube.

For more on the survey, please visit thesundaily.my.