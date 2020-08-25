JPA rejects special allowance for PPM - Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: The application for a special allowance for officers and personnel of the Marine Police Force (PPM) has been rejected by the Public Service Department (JPA), said Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Abdul Rahim Jaafar.

He, however, said that the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will extend the General Duty Incentive Payment (BITA) for the unit in the near future.

“The special allowance for PPM, we applied, has been rejected by the JPA on grounds that if the allowance is given to marine police, then the Royal Malaysian Navy and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force will also ask for the same (allowance).

“They (JPA) have asked PDRM to extend BITA allowance to PPM personnel and we will implement it in the near future,” he was commenting on the latest development of the special allowance at the National Hero Service Medal Award presentation at the Royal Malaysia Police College here today.

In July, Bernama reported that PDRM had urged the government to consider providing a special allowance or incentive payment of RM500 a month to 2,270 officers and personnel of PPM.

The application was based on several criteria of PPM, namely, expertise, skill, importance of service, work risks, difficulty, encouragement and peculiarity of the job.

The payment of incentive was appropriate because the team had never received any special allowance since it was set up in 1947, about 73 years ago.

Earlier, a total of 230 police personnel received the National Hero Service Medal at the event. — Bernama