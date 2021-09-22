JPA to submit to MKN proposed action on civil servants who decline vaccines

PUTRAJAYA: The Public Service Department (JPA) will submit to the National Security Council (MKN) a proposal on action that can be taken against civil servants who refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

JPA, in a statement yesterday, said several options of action and measures would be proposed to MKN, including a directive to make it compulsory for all civil servants to take the vaccine except those who have strong reasons to be exempted on health grounds.

According to JPA, almost 98 per cent of civil servants had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

“This matter (vaccination) should be given priority to give confidence and assurance to the public who have to deal with civil servants at government premises,“ said JPA.

JPA said the vaccination effort should be given priority to return government services to full operational levels based on the phases of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

On Sept 4, Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Adnan Mat suggested that the government issue a special circular on civil servants who have yet to take the Covid-19 jabs by explaining the actions to be taken on the group.

JPA said that several measures could be taken by the respective ministries or departments based on the current regulations to ensure that civil servants as a whole would take the vaccine.

In principle, civil servants are subject to the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 [P.U. (A) 395/1993] and they have to comply with existing rules including in the matter of attendance on duty in the office when directed by the department head, it said.

“We must protect ourselves before we can protect others. #lindungdiri,lindungsemua!” said JPA.- Bernama