JPBM: Boy feared drowned while bathing in Teratak River View

IPOH: An eight-year-old boy went missing and is feared to have drowned while bathing at Teratak River View Lubuk Hantu, Tanjung Malim today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the department received a distress call at about 5.06 pm today regarding the incident.

He said the victim was wearing a black swimsuit with green spots when he went missing.

He said that a search and rescue (SAR) operation was being carried out, with ‘surface searching’ being conducted with villagers covering a distance of 30 metres from the location where the victim was believed to be missing.

So far 10 people were involved in the SAR operation with the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) from BBP Teluk Intan also being mobilised to assist in the SAR operation, he said.-Bernama