JPBM conducts Medevac for Orang Asli girl to hospital

GUA MUSANG: The Air Unit of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) conducted a medical evacuation flight (Medevac) to bring an Orang Asli girl from Pos Balar here for treatment at the Gua Musang Hospital yesterday.

JBPM Subang air base public relations officer Deputy Superintendent II Mohd Hasrizal Kamaruzzaman said the one-year and three-month-old Herissya Hefly, who was down with shortness of breath, cough and flu over the past three days, was accompanied by her mother Tijah Enda, 22, and two nurses from Gua Musang Hospital in the flight.

“The (JPBM) crew received the task to pick up the patient while out on an operation in an Agusta Westland 189 (AW189) to deliver food to the Orang Asli at a civic centre here at 10.26 am,” he said in a statement today.

He said the Medevac operation involved three flight crew and was led by Senior Fire Superintendent II, Wahyudi Mohd Sayuhti. - Bernama