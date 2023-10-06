JPBM rescues man who escaped into forest due to work stress

IPOH: A man who escaped into a forest for six days due to work-related stress was rescued by the Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) early this morning after he reached out for help.

Perak JBPM assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, in a statement, said firefighters received the call at 11.44 pm yesterday and rushed to the location described by the victim.

He said the victim, Mohamad Suhairy Mohamed, 41, boarded a bus from Kuala Lumpur to Terminal Amanjaya on June 3 due to stress at work and decided to live in the wilderness.

However, the man decided to call the emergency line 999 via his mobile phone after he got lost in the forest and could not find food.

“The victim was wearing an orange T-shirt and blue jeans. He was reachable via his phone, but there was no internet connection.

“He entered the forest through the Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s main distribution sub-station near the National Audit Department. Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander contacted the victim, who said that he heard the presence of fire engines from the forest,” he said.

Sabarodzi said the victim was found at 2.46 am at a distance of 3.2 kilometres and was handed over to the police for further action.-Bernama