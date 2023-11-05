JPBM to utilise FDRS to monitor open burning nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will utilise the Fire Danger Rating System (FDRS) to monitor hotspot areas nationwide during the current dry season.

JBPM Operation Management Centre Officer Yusri Basri said the forest or vegetation fire monitoring system has the ability to provide information and helps in supporting fire management in the country.

“The FDRS system has the ability to predict fire behaviour with the objective to help decision making in fire mitigation and haze pollution,” he said during an interview with a local English radio station here today.

Yusri said the department also will monitor the temperature and weather situation nationwide around the clock through JBPM’s operation management centre in Putrajaya.

Meanwhile Yusri said this year’s hot spell is different due to the absent of haze and advised the public to avoid open burning which may cause haze and air pollution.

On Tuesday (May9), the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) reported that the Southwest Monsoon is expected to begin on May 15 and will continue until Sept 2023 which will cause the number of days without rain to dramatically increase in several places nationwide.

During the season, the haze phenomenon may occur if open burning is not controlled, especially from July to September. -Bernama