JPDP investigating alleged hacking of Misi Rakyat website

KUALA LUMPUR: The Personal Data Protection Department (JPDP) has launched an investigation into the alleged hacking of the Misi Rakyat website.

In a statement today, JPDP said the hacking allegation was uploaded by a hacker on the BreachForums website and the Telegram application on July 3 and 4.

It also received a data breach incident report from the Malaysia Computer Emergency Response Team (MyCERT), CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) on July 4.

Following this, JPDP said it had contacted the website owner Bangsa Bertauhid Sdn Bhd on the same day to obtain confirmation regarding the incident and the relevant data samples.

“We have also instructed the company to conduct an internal investigation and complete a Data Breach Notification form,” it said.

According to the statement, an investigation was launched after the form was received on July 10 and the Misi Rakyat website founder was called to have his statement recorded yesterday.

“JPDP is working with CSM to carry out further investigations regarding this incident to identify if there is any breach under the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (Act 709).

“We urge all companies and organisations that process personal data in commercial transactions to comply with the principles, regulations and standards of personal data protection under Act 709. They are also reminded to be more careful when processing personal data to avoid leakage,” it said. - Bernama