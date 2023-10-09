JPJ: 45 motorcycles impounded, 450 summonses issued

BUTTERWORTH: The Penang Road Transport Department (JPJ) impounded 45 motorcycles during ‘Ops Khas Motorsikal’ that was carried out at the Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR) early this morning.

JPJ senior enforcement director Datuk Lokman Jamaan said a total 450 summonses were issued for various traffic offences during the almost six-hour operation beginning at 1 am.

“The operations conducted along BORR following many complaints from the public on illegal street racing (mat rempit). Our investigations found that most of them for reckless riding modified motorcycles that do not meet the prescribed specifications.

“Based on our inspection, we found that these youths, aged 15 to 30, were willing to spend between RM1,000 and RM5,000 to modify their motorbikes,” he told reporters here today.

Lokman said the operation was not to punish, but to ensure compliance with the law and safety on the roads, especially among motorcyclists. - Bernama