KUALA TERENGGANU: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) collected RM27.22 million from bids on 21 series of vehicle registration numbers through e-Bidding, since its introduction in April.

Its deputy director (Licensing) Mohd Hafiz Shamsani said the highest bid so far was RM3.38 million for ALL registration number series in Perak.

“Electronic bidding through the JPJeBid application offers transparency for registration until payment is made.

“The bidders can find their bidding in real time without any elements of human intervention,“ he told a press conference when announcing the bidding period for the TCD series registration number at Terengganu JPJ office yesterday.

Meanwhile, Terengganu JPJ director Zulkarnain Yasin said the bid for the TCD series would open for five days from 12 midnight on Oct 3 (Thursday) to 11.59pm on Oct 7 (next Monday).

“For the golden number, the minimum price to bid is RM20,000 with a minimum raise of RM1,000, for the attractive numbers, minimum price is RM3,000 with a minimum raise RM150, popular numbers, RM800 with minimum raise of RM40, and common numbers, RM300 with a minimum raise of RM15.

“The payment method for the JPJeBid is by using local credit or debit card only. Bidders can bid for as many numbers as they want with a processing fee of RM10 for each number bid. The decision will be announced on Friday (Oct 8),“ he said.

He said Malaysian citizens and permanent residents aged 18 and above, as well as companies, can bid, but each individual is only eligible to win a maximum of three numbers, while for business entities or companies, it is limited to five numbers.

“So far, the vehicle registration number for the TTB series recorded the highest bid in Terengganu with a value of RM2,088,616 with the highest bid for TTB 1 at RM264,000, while the second highest for TAY 1 was RM242,000, followed by TBT 1 for RM240,000,“ he added. — Bernama