JPJ collects RM5.9m from public auctions of 636 seized vehicles nationwide

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) collected RM5.9 million from the public auctions of 636 vehicles confiscated nationwide.

Its deputy director-general (Management), M. Janagarajan said based on the feedback received, the public auctions were very transparent and satisfactory to all parties, especially the bidders as these auctions followed the set procedures.

“The auctions at the JPJ in the states were done in the presence of observers from the National Audit Department and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC),“ he said after witnessing the public auction at JPJ Terengganu, here, today.

A total of 137 bidders were at this auction which involved 80 vehicles and a total of RM1.25 million was collected from the JPJ Terengganu Public Auction Series 1/2022 today.

Meanwhile, state JPJ director, Zulkarnain Yasin said a Honda Integra car attracted the highest bid of RM44,000 while a motorcycle received the lowest bid at RM50.

“Of the 80 vehicles, 59 were cloned vehicles, 13 motorcycles, cars (four), small lorries (three) and one pick-up truck.

“The minimum starting price offered at this auction was for a motorcycle that cannot be licensed at RM30 while the maximum starting price of RM22,400 was for a Honda Accord,“ he added. - Bernama