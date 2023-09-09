JPJ constantly working on improving JPJeBid system

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is constantly working on improving the JPJeBid system to ensure user-friendliness.

JPJ deputy director-general (planning and operations) Aedy Fadly Ramli said the department regularly holds discussions with relevant agencies to enhance the system.

“We would like to thank the public for providing feedback and criticism on the JPJeBid system. We will bring the outcome of these discussions to the Transport Ministry for further action,” he told reporters after inspecting the JPJ Integrated Ops at the Batu Toll Plaza here last night.

He was asked to comment on a male celebrity’s disappointment with the JPJeBid system and the involvement of scalpers or ghost bidders, which he described as causing inconvenience to others.

Aedy Fadly also acknowledged that the system could experience disruptions when there is high user traffic, especially when bidding for special plate number series.

“For instance, the user traffic for the FF and M_M series was too unusual in the last 30 minutes before the bid was closed. This did not happen with the regular plate numbers,” he said.

JPJ recently opened bidding for special “M__M” series vehicle registration number plates in conjunction with the National Day 2023 celebration.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,640 vehicles were inspected in the integrated operation carried out from 8 pm until midnight.

Aedy Fadly said 746 summonses were issued, with the highest offence being not having a driver’s licence.

“We also detained a 15-year-old boy who was driving without a licence along with his twin. They claimed they wanted to deliver a mobile phone to their mother, who works in Kepong.

“We have summoned the parents for further action, and the mother’s vehicle was seized,” he said. - Bernama