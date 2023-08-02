JPJ enforcement assistant charged with corruption

TAWAU: A Road Transport Department (JPJ) enforcement assistant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two counts of corruption, involving RM1,200.

Mahasan Nordin, 36, who is with the JPJ Lahad Datu office, was alleged to have agreed to accept RM1,200 from Tia Ngee Lun, 44, as an inducement to help release a lorry belonging to Tia’s company, Sumbermas Trading, which was seized for an offence under the Road Transport Act 1987.

He was also charged with obtaining for himself RM1,200 from Tia for the same purpose.

The offences were allegedly committed between 3.20 pm and 4pm at JPJ Lahad Datu on Feb 28, 2020.

The charges were framed under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Judge Jason Juga allowed Mahasan bail of RM10,000 with two sureties and also ordered him to report himself every two months at the MACC Lahad Datu office, as well as surrender his passport to the court.

The court fixed March 8 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by MACC Prosecuting Officer Norsham Saharom, while Mahasan was unrepresented. - Bernama