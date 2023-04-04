JPJ has collected over RM800m in revenue as of February

KUALA KANGSAR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has collected a total of RM807 million in revenue as of February, of which RM28.8 million is from collections via the Perak JPJ.

JPJ director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim said a total of RM196,065 was collected through the JPJ Mobile counters and RM1.7 million through the phase-three kiosks.

“This success represents our collective effort as a team that includes all the excellent employees of JPJ, with the close collaboration of strategic partners, and industry players as well as stakeholders, whether directly or indirectly,“ he said.

Zailani’s speech text was read by JPJ management division director Mohd Tarmizi Abd Talib at the inauguration ceremony of the Drive-Through Counter at the Kuala Kangsar Enforcement Station here, yesterday.

Perak JPJ director Mohammad Yusoff Abustan was also present.

Zailani added that as of March, the JPJ recorded a total of 35,309,623 cumulative vehicles throughout Malaysia, of which 2,371,318 cumulative vehicles were recorded in Perak.

During the same period, the cumulative number of active driving licence holders in the country was 14,757,707, with 530,927 of them in Perak.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Yusoff said the Kuala Kangsar drive-through counter would benefit over 150,000 residents in the area as well as people of the state in general.

“This represents the fourth drive-through counter after Penang, Sabah and Negeri Sembilan. We have been undertaking these efforts since 2021, and in 2022 we received an allocation of RM360,000 which includes equipment costs.

“Since the implementation of the (drive-through) service last month, from March 1 to 31, we managed to collect RM256,000,” he said.

He said this initiative reflects the government’s continuous efforts to always be alert and responsive to the feedback of the people who want a variety of service modes in line with current needs.

He added that so far, the Perak JPJ had received an average of 4,200 customers daily with 28 counters in operation. - Bernama