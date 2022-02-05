JPJ inspects 895 vehicles, 181 notices issued at Juru toll plaza

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A total of 895 vehicles were inspected and action taken against 132 motorists for various traffic offenses in an integrated operation mounted by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in conjunction with the Chinese New Year at the Juru Toll Plaza here last night.

JPJ deputy director-general (Planning and Operations Division) Aedy Fadly Ramli said the most common offences committed by the motorists were driving without a license and vehicles with expired road tax.

He said during the four-hour operation, which began at 10 pm, 181 notices were issued to the errant motorists for various offences.

“The notices were issued mostly for driving vehicles without road tax and, driving without valid driving licence, apart from using tinted mirrorss that did not follow specifications and use of High Intensity Discharged (HID) lights ,“ he told reporters after the operation last night. - Bernama