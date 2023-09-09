JPJ issues 33,092 notices during motorcycle special ops

IPOH: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued 33,092 notices for various offences while 1,516 motorcycles were impounded during the seven-day operations under the ‘Ops Khas Motosikal’.

JPJ senior enforcement director Datuk Lokman Jamaan said notices were issued following inspections of 64,980 motorcycles while seizures were made due to extreme modifications on motorcycles.

“Throughout the operation period we have detected some major offences, namely 11,445 notices issued for riding without insurance, without valid licence (9,496 notices) and vehicle modification (1,315 notices).

“Apart from that, motorcyclists also committed other offences such as beating red lights (474 notices) and 306 notices were issued for the offence of not wearing a helmet and they violated the regulations under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333),” he said in a press conference here last night.

It was also found that most motorcyclists committed offences by modifying the original structure of the vehicle which can cause accidents, he said.

“Most of the impounded motorcycles were found to be modified on the exhaust, removing the rear brake system including extreme modifications to increase the speed of the motorcycle.

“For motorcycles that have been extremely modified and cannot be changed back to their original structure, they will be dismantled and parts auctioned off because they are no longer road worthy,” he said.

Lokman added that the implementation of the special operation which started from Sept 1 until yesterday, was based on intelligence carried out at the main locations, roadblocks (SJR) and snap check involving motorcycle lanes around Ipoh.

“In an effort to reduce the accident rate, JPJ takes enforcement action to educate users to obey the rules and be vigilant while on the road.

He said the operation involved 85 officers and personnel from the JPJ headquarters as well as the state JPJ, in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), the Immigration Department and the Department of the Environment (DOE). - Bernama