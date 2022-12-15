JPJ issues 632 notices against traffic offenders

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 632 notices for various traffic offences to motorists during a two-hour integrated operation at the Awan Besar toll plaza (Bukit Jalil-bound), here last night.

JPJ Enforcement Senior Director Datuk Lokman Jamaan said the notices comprised 498 summonses involving five major traffic offences, namely failing to comply with traffic lights, driving on emergency lanes, using mobile phones while driving, over-taking at double lines and speeding.

Other notices were inspection order (81) prohibition on the use of a vehicle (34), weighing order (10) and vehicle seizure (nine).

“A total of 1,122 vehicles were inspected and action was taken against 401 of them for various offences,” he told a press conference after the operation at the toll plaza.

Lokman said other than JPJ, the operation also involved personnel from various agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police, Immigration Department, National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), Department of Environment (DoE), Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom).

He said in the joint-operation, the DOE checked 15 vehicles and took action against eight of them for noise pollution, while 12 foreigners were detained by the Immigration Department for not having valid identification documents.

Lokman added that the operation also saw the arrest of six individuals by the AADK for drug-related offences. - Bernama