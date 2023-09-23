JPJ: Large-scale operation against commercial vehicles starting next week

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will carry out a large-scale special operation against commercial vehicles, especially lorries ferrying sand, starting next week.

Its deputy director-general (Planning and Operations) Aedy Fadli Ramli said it was following an accident involving a lorry laden with sand which crashed into 14 vehicles in Putrajaya, on Wednesday (Sept 20), claiming two lives.

“Instructions have been issued to all state JPJ directors to conduct special operations on commercial vehicles carrying excess loads that violate the laws and may pose a danger to the safety of other road users.

“The special operations will be led by the state JPJ directors. The JPJ headquarters, especially the Enforcement Division, has also been instructed to closely monitor these operations and submit a complete report to the JPJ top management and also the Ministry of Transport,” he said.

He said this in a press conference after the JPJ enforcement operation at the Awan Besar Toll Plaza last night.

In the 10.15 am accident on Wednesday, two motorcyclists were killed, while seven were injured after a lorry laden with sand crashed into 14 vehicles at KM5.7 of Jalan Persiaran Utara Puchong-bound.

He said the Inspection and Safety Audit (JISA) report related to the accident is expected to be submitted to the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) on Monday for further action.

However, he said, the details of the report cannot be disclosed and that a thorough investigation into the accident is being carried out by JPJ as instructed by Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He also added that JPJ had just received the report on the accident from the Royal Malaysia Police. - Bernama