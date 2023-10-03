JPJ: Maxim operator hauled up for breach of EVP rules

PUTRAJAYA: The e-Hailing operator (EHO) managing the Maxim application has violated Section 12A(5) of the Land Public Transport Act (APAD) 2010 by allowing vehicles under its charge to operate without a valid e-Hailing vehicle permit (EVP), according to the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

JPJ, in a statement today, said the Kuantan-based company was caught committing the offence in Putrajaya and Pahang during the nationwide Ops e-Hailing to weed out EHO operations which allowed unregistered vehicles and those without EVP to operate.

JPJ said information from the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) showed that only 402 of the 5,000 vehicles actively using the Maxim app had EVP.

Certain documents of the company and equipment like computer, advertising boards, banners and bunting were also confiscated and sealed for the purpose of investigation under Section 222 of APAD 2010, it said.

According to JPJ, companies which allow e-Hailing vehicles to operate without an EVP can be prosecuted under Section 12A(9) of APAD 2010, which provides for a fine of between RM1,000 and RM500,000, or jail of up to two years.

“Companies wishing to carry out the business of e-Hailing and provision of EHO system to e-Hailing vehicle drivers must be registered and licensed under APAD or the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (LPKP),“ it said.

JPJ advised e-Hailing vehicle passengers to ensure the app they use was registered and licensed by checking with the APAD/LPKP portals.

“This is to ensure that passengers will enjoy insurance protection in the event of meeting with road accidents when using the service,” it added. - Bernama