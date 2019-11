PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) and Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) will look into ways to check the basikal lajak problem, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said the cabinet at its last meeting had discussed the basikal lajak phenomenon, which has become a public problem endangering the lives of children riding the modified bicycles and other road users.

Comprehensive action involving various ministries and agencies is needed to come up with a legal framework to overcome the problem, he told reporters after the ministry’s monthly gathering, here today.

Basikal lajak are illegally modified bicycles used by teenagers for racing or to perform stunts on public roads.

“We need to see how to check it, whether by using existing laws, amending laws or new laws.

“We have not reached that stage,” he said when asked if there is a need to introduce laws to punish those directly involved in illegally modifying the bicycles.

Asked if it would involve amending Section 54 of the Road Transport Act 1987, Loke said any solution to the problem should be viewed in a comprehensive manner.

“Since most of those involved are children, how are we going to seize the bicycles? So, we have to see if it is practical or not. That’s why we need to look at the act as a whole and whatever new provisions or amendments that may be required.

“So we have to look at it in a comprehensive manner to come up with a framework to manage and control the problem, including the responsibility of parents and the like,” he said.

Discussions with various ministries and agencies including the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry would be held and this would take time, he said.

On another matter, Loke said the government is committed to defending its seat in the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council after having successfully done so in the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) for the 2019-2022 period, to enhance the country’s profile on the international arena.

Given Malaysia’s strategic location in the Straits of Malacca and South China Sea as well as the importance of the maritime sector to the national economy, Loke said, it is important for Malaysia to defend its seat to play a role in the drafting of international maritime laws. — Bernama