JPJ: More than 175,000 summons not settled since 2018

SHAH ALAM: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) announced that 175,909 summons involving commercial vehicles have not been settled since 2018, JPJ’s senior enforcement director Datuk Lokman Jamaan, said.

Lokman said from the total, offeders from Selangor have the highest number of summons, amounting to 61,940 with each summon ranging up to RM300.

The high number of offences and summons issued shows the lack of concern for the law and traffic rules and JPJ will ensure that those with summons come forward and settle their outstanding dues so as to avoid any action taken against their companies.

“When a summon is issued, we (JPJ) will give a certain grace period to settle the summon, but many have failed to settle such summons.

“Therefore an operation will start at the beginning of October to remind offenders to come and settle their summons,” he told reporters after launching the operation here tonight.

He added that as soon as the operation was launched, action was taken against 55 lorries within an hour.

Lokman said from the 239 offences identified, 23 were found to have expired licences or no licence at all but driving commercial vehicles.

“Imagine 23 commercial vehicles are being driven by drivers who do not have a licence or their licence had expired. This is certainly going to pose a serious danger to other road users, especially vehicles that a smaller in size.

“We know that whenever commercial vehicles are involved in accidents, the drivers of the commercial vehicles do not suffer serious injuries but others involved in the accidents may suffer serious injuries or in many cases, such accidents can be fatal,” he said.

He added that under a Special Ops for Motorcycles throughout last month, 135,446 notices or summons were issued for various offences, including lack of insurance, licence, road tax and for breaching traffic rules.

The JPJ also seized 6,567 motorcycles that failed to meet the specifications or guidelines provided for under the safety requirements with many of these offenders ranging from the age of 16 to 35. - Bernama