JPJ: No roadblocks during OP Bersepadu throughout CNY

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will not mount roadblocks during its Op Bersepadu in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations, said deputy director-general (Planning and Operations) Aedy Fadly Ramly (pic).

Talking to reporters after the road safety advocacy campaign at the Southern Integrated Terminal (TBS) here today, he said the move was to avoid congestion due to the increase in the number of vehicles during the festive season.

However, he said JPJ would mobilise 2,000 personnel to carry out targeted patrols in accident hotspots as well as take action against those found driving dangerously.

Besides that, JPJ personnel would board selected buses disguised as passengers across the country to monitor drivers’ compliance with road safety, he said, adding that action would be imposed on bus operators if the drivers were found to have committed offences listed as the seven major offences under Op Bersepadu.

The offences are queue jumping, overtaking on double lines; beating traffic lights; speeding; using handphones while driving; not wearing seatbelts or helmets; and driving in emergency lanes which are subject to demerit points under the Demerit Points System (Kejara) that may cause their licence to be suspended or revoked, he added.

Aedy Fadly said checks on express buses would be carried out at 77 depots and 28 major terminals nationwide in addition to running urine tests to ensure bus drivers are free from the influence of drugs.

Op Bersepadu started on Jan 18 and will last till Jan 28. - Bernama