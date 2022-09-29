JPJ: Queue-cutting highest offence recorded in cross-border traffic op

MALACCA: Action was taken against 556 road users for various offences in the Southern Zone ‘Op Rentas Sempadan’ which was carried out for three days starting Tuesday with 252 road users caught for queue-cutting.

Melaka Road Transport Department (JPJ) director Muhammad Firdaus Shariff said that this offence was the highest recorded throughout the operation and was mostly detected in Cheng Height, Bertam Malim and Padang Keladi.

“Emergency lanes can only be used by vehicles authorised under the Road Transport Act 1987 including ambulances, police cars and JPJ vehicles as well as those on duty,“ he told a press conference here today.

Muhammad Firdaus said that if convicted under the Road Transport Act 1987, the penalty for queue-cutting is not more than RM2,000 and offenders can be jailed for up to six months.

He said a total of 956 vehicles were inspected and action was taken against 662 vehicles for various offences including modifications, tinted windows and not complying with tyre specifications.

He said in addition, four foreign nationals aged between 30 and 40 were arrested for not having a driver’s licence.

Earlier, he said the operation which was a collaboration between Melaka, Johor and Negeri Sembilan JPJ, aimed at ensuring the safety and compliance of road users to the traffic laws. - Bernama