JPJ rebuts fake ad offering free driving licence

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has rebutted the fake advertisement claiming that free driving licence assistance is being offered to all groups, which has gone viral on social media.

The rebuttal was made through a media statement issued by the Ministry of Communications and Mulytimedia’s Quick Response Team today.

The department said the viral advertisement was made by a scam syndicate, which misuses the picture of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, to lure public attention and promote the free driving licence, for which the application can be made at https://www.motif.my/bantuan-lesen/.

Members of the public are advised not to fall victim to such a scam, but instead to contact the nearest JPJ office to obtain authentic and accurate information.