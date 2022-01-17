JPJ to launch automated driving test system in April

PUTRAJAYA: The e-testing system, which measures a candidate’s performance via an electronic driving test and generates the test result in real-time will be launched in April, said Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim.

He said the automated driving test and training system was now at the proof of concept (POC) stage and was expected to be launched during JPJ’s 76th celebration.

He said the number of testers would be reduced when the e-testing system was implemented because it needed only two testers compared to seven currently as the process would be assisted by tech gadgets.

“The results of the tests will be known immediately compared to two weeks currently,” he told the media after the 2022 New Year Mandate Ceremony here today.

Zailani said the e-testing system still involved class learning, circuit and road sessions but the officer and candidate do not sit together in the car during the circuit session while the other two were unchanged.

He said the system had been adopted in countries like South Korea and Japan, and Malaysia was also heading in that direction to boost the service efficiency and public trust in the driving licence testing system.

Zailani said JPJ was striving towards the digitisation of Malaysian Motor Vehicle Licences and Driving Licences to enable its businesses to be conducted via hybrid in stages.

“This can ease counter congestions. Renewal can also be done online anywhere and at any time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zailani said JPJ targeted the collection of revenue this year to rise to RM4.12 billion compared to RM4 billion last year with the digitisation effort.

He said the department would receive 100 additional kiosks this year to be stationed at its branches nationwide and selected locations such as the Ministry of Finance and the Prime Minister’s Department, and also 20 mobile vans.

“With the availability of the facility and additional budget like this, I am confident the aspiration of RTD to collect a revenue of RM4.12 billion for 2022 can be met,” he said.

Zailani said JPJ managed to collect RM7.4 million from the 80 per cent discount offered on all summonses in conjunction with the Malaysian Family Aspiration celebration which was then extended until last Dec 31. - Bernama