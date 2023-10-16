JPJ to review SOP, regulations related to EV - Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: The Transport Ministry has instructed the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to review the standard operation procedure (SOP) and regulations related to electric vehicles (EV) to ensure this sector can be developed sustainably in the country.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said this is due to the possibility that some regulations are now seen to be less suitable to be applied to EVs.

“Therefore we need to make changes if there are any procedures that are not applicable or relevant for EV. This is because EV, especially heavy vehicles, is something that is new and most of the regulations were for diesel commerical vehicles,“ he said when officiating the launch of the Swift Green Logistics division and handover of the first Malaysian electric prime mover to Unilever Malaysia at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here today.

“So, we need to make some form of change in terms of regulations.”

Meanwhile, Loke said the government will also try to reduce bureacracy to encourage the private sector to invest in the EV sector.

He said the effort was to provide a bigger market for EV and electric prime movers in the country.

“Apart from this, from the aspect of our ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance), this will improve the country’s image. This is because what we have now is that many multinational companies are concerned about ESG and policies to reduce carbon.

“So, our infrastructure and services in terms of logistics as well as transportation must have some form of preparation in that direction to help them (multinational companies) lower their carbon footprint,“ he said.

Loke said the effort is also important and needed in order to help the entire industrial ecosystem following its potential in increasing the country’s competitiveness as well as attracting more investment into the country.

With regard to the launching ceremony today, he said the effort of Swift Haulage Berhad and Unilever is the starting point to serve as an impetus to other companies to also invest in the use of EV.

“Once there is a start it will set things in motion. I am confident that in a few years these electric prime movers will be the choice of customers.

“Today’s customers are very concerned from the aspect of logistics as well as the supply chain and whether it is environmental friendly. In fact, this is the trend today, and local companies must take steps in that direction,“ he said.

He also encouraged more logistics companies to take proactive steps in exploring and investing in the EV sector.-Bernama