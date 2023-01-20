JPJ to seize goods vehicles that violate road ban during CNY

KUALA LUMPUR: Vehicles that violate the ban on goods vehicles in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations will be seized, says Road Transport Department (JPJ) deputy director-general (Planning and Operations) Aedy Fadly Ramli (pic).

He said the errant heavy goods vehicles that are on the road at unauthorised hours would be seized under Section 64 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“JPJ will carry out monitoring with the cooperation of the Malaysian Highway Authority and highway concessionaires on vehicles carrying goods in line with the regulations set by the Ministry of Transport,” he said.

He said this at a press conference of the Op Bersepadu and Road Safety Advocacy Campaign in conjunction with Chinese New Year celebrations at the Southern Integrated Terminal (TBS), here today.

Goods vehicles are required to comply with the ban starting today until tomorrow and on Jan 24 till Jan 25 to reduce congestion during the festivity.

Asked about the accident involving a trailer near the exit to the Seremban-Port Dickson toll plaza that killed its driver and passenger today, Aedy Fadly said JPJ would carry out a thorough investigation.

“For information, trailers that carry necessities fall under category two where they are allowed to travel from the port to warehouses or industrial areas within certain hours.

“The vehicles are not allowed to operate from midnight until 8 am,” he added.

In the incident, the trailer burst into flames after it crashed into the divider at Km259.6 of the North-South Expressway (southbound). - Bernama