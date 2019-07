KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of the JPJeBid online vehicle number plate bidding system was extended to Kedah for the KET registration series, the Road Transport Department (RTD) said.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said the bidding for the KET registration number was open for five days starting from midnight tonight.

He said the minimum bid for the category with the most valuable numbers is RM20,000, followed by RM3,000 for attractive numbers, RM800 for popular numbers and RM300 for normal numbers.

“Bidding is open to Malaysian citizens and permanent residents aged 18 and above, and registered companies,“ he said in a statement today.

Payments can only be made via local credit or debit cards.

He said bidders can bid for as many numbers as they want as long as they pay a service fee of RM10 for each number bid, but each individual was allowed to make bids for a maximum of three registration plates, while companies were allowed a maximum of five registration plates.

The pilot project for the JPJeBid system was implemented in April for Putrajaya’s special FC registration series. — Bernama