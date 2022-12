JPM denies Ismail Sabri’s appointment as Petronas chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) today clarified that the news doing the rounds on social media titled ‘Ismail Sabri dilantik Pengerusi Petronas’ is false.

It also reminded the public not to spread or share any unverified information.

JPM in its Facebook post also urged the public to refer to the official social media accounts of the Prime Minister’s Department for verified news, namely ‘Jabatan Perdana Menteri’ on Facebook; Twitter @jpmgov; Instagram @jabatanperdanamenteri and TikTok @jpmgov.

Earlier a poster went viral on social media showing a picture of the meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob with some information claiming that Anwar had in principle, agreed to the appointment of Ismail Sabri as Petronas chairman. - Bernama