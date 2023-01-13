JPM denies viral tweet about PM apologising to Terengganu MB

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) has denied a viral tweet stating: ‘Terkini - Beliau (Perdana Menteri Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) memohon maaf kepada Menteri Besar Shamsuri kerana hadir ke negeri Terengganu tanpa makluman kepada kerajaan negeri (Latest - He (Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) apologised to Menteri Besar Shamsuri for coming to Terengganu without informing the state government).

In a Facebook post tonight, JPM said the viral tweet accompanied by a photo of Anwar was made by a parody account ‘Malaysia Kiri’.

“The information in the social media account is false. People are urged not to spread or share any unverified or false information. If you are unsure (of the news authenticity), don’t share,” it said. - Bernama