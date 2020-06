KUALA LUMPUR: A strategic partnership will be established between the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) and the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti), in efforts to promote science and cultural education among the people, especially the Muslim community.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri (pix) said four aspects would be covered, the first of which would be on fatwa research based on science and technology.

“(Fatwa research) is very much like artificial intelligence (AI), human genome editing and more, according to the infographics,“ he said in sharing a Twitter infographics taken from Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin official twitter account.

The collaboration will create the development of databases for big data analytics for use by mosque committees nationwide, as well as for halal research such as blockchain in tracing and tracking halal products and making innovative slaughter techniques.

In addition, more interactive and online edutainment premarital courses will be implemented through the collaboration.

Earlier, Khairy Jamaluddin and Zulkifli held a meeting which saw both parties agreeing to set up a technical committee between MOSTI and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) in efforts to finetune proposals and steps in inculcating science and technology in the daily life of the Muslim community. — Bernama