JPM: Statement on probe against PSD DG fake

KUALA LUMPUR: A statement entitled ‘Siasatan Ke Atas Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed, Ketua Pengarah Perkhidmatan Awam’ dated yesterday allegedly issued by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is false, according to the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM).

JPM said the statement, which went viral on social media, was malicious and intended to confuse the public.

“The public is urged not to share any unverified or false information,” it said in a Facebook post today.

JPM also urged the public to refer to its official social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok) for authentic news. - Bernama