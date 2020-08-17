JPN approved 270k MyPR applications, rejected 1,430

KUALA LUMPUR: As of June 2020, the National Registration Department (JPN) approved 270,837 applications for permanent residency identity cards (MyPR), said Deputy Home Minister Ismail Mohamed Said.

He also said that the JPN had rejected 1,430 applications from 2015 to July 2020 and that these applications were turned down for a number of reasons.

“Some were rejected as their names were blacklisted or their applications were objected by the police.

“Others were rejected due to deaths or divorce,“ Ismail said in response to a question from Natrah Ismail (PH-Sekijang) on the number of applications that had been accepted and rejected since 2015 and the SOPs, citing the many rejected applications.

Ismail said couples applying for entry permits for their children would need to produce their marriage certificates. They would also need valid entry permits and passports.

He added that the background of applicants’ spouses and children would be checked thoroughly.

Applications for Malaysian PR status follows the merit point system, said Ismail.