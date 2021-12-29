JPN help for M’sian mothers with overseas-born children

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian mothers with overseas-born children are advised to go to the nearest National Registration Department (JPN) office to obtain MyKad/MyKid for their children.

Family Frontiers president Suriani Kempe said JPN had swiftly and efficiently facilitated the process to get their citizenship confirmation certificate, which will be issued within three months.

Thereafter, their children will finally be recognised as Malaysian citizens, and the mothers can use the citizenship confirmation certificate to get the children’s Identification Cards.

This was following the Court of Appeal’s dismissal of the Government’s application to stay the High Court judgment that confirms Malaysian mothers’ equal rights to automatically confer citizenship on their overseas-born children.

“On Dec 29, three of the plaintiffs in Suriani Kempe & Ors vs Government of Malaysia & Ors went to the National Registration Department, Putrajaya (JPN) to obtain citizenship documents as authorised by the High Court,” Suriani said in a statement.

“The plaintiffs are relieved that the JPN officers efficiently facilitated the process of accepting the citizenship forms under Article 14(1)(b) of the Federal Constitution, to be issued within three months to the overseas-born children of the impacted mothers; the children are overjoyed.

“This is an exciting day—after the Court of Appeal dismissed the government’s stay application and ordered the government to issue the children of Malaysian mothers who were born abroad their citizenship documents, today’s trip to JPN breathed life into that decision, and confirmed that Malaysian women have the equal right to confer citizenship to their children.”

JPN has informed Family Frontiers that it will issue instructions to all its offices in the country as well as Malaysian Embassies and High Commissions to facilitate Malaysian mothers in obtaining their overseas-born children’s citizenship-related documents.

“I am immensely relieved that the court order was followed and look forward to JPN processing the relevant documents for my child’s citizenship; this has been long overdue,” Adlyn Adam Teoh, a mother with an overseas-born child, said.