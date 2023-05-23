JPN helps orphan to obtain birth certificate

PORT DICKSON: A grandmother’s wish to see her eight-year-old grandson go to school was fulfilled after receiving a non-citizen birth certificate from the National Registration Department (JPN) today.

Sabariah Ahmad, 69, said her grandson, Muhammad Yusri, was an orphan from the marriage of her son Osman Jaafar with Wulandari Gustialam, who is an Indonesian citizen, but their marriage was not registered according to Malaysian law, making it difficult to register for the birth certificate.

She said the proactive action of the National Registration Department (JPN) made it easier to apply for the certificate to ensure his grandson’s future was secured.

“Thank you JPN for managing this application, the process of this birth certificate application was also fast because of the cooperation of all parties. I just want Yusri to be able to go to school for his future.

“My 49-year-old son passed away on March 21. Two weeks before he died, he had already filled out the registration form for his son but could not send it to JPN, so I decided to complete the process myself,“ she told reporters at her residence here today.

Sabariah said Wulandari died last year of kidney disease.

JPN director-general, Zamri Misman was also present to hand over the non-citizen birth certificate (late registration of birth) to Muhammad Yusri through the Menyemai Kasih Rakyat (MEKAR) programme.

He said the JPN had approved 10,245 out of 14,557 Late Registration of Birth applications for the period of 2022 until this April.

Zamri also advises the public to register every birth at the specified period and marriages that do not follow the law also need to be re-registered in the country to ensure that the marriage is recognised.

He said failure to re-register the marriage will cause problems during the process of registering the birth of a child later. - Bernama