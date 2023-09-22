JPN: Information in news portal's special Malaysia Day series inaccurate

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Registration Department (JPN) has denied some of the information and facts reported by the Malaysiakini portal in its special Malaysia Day series on the issue of stateless people in Malaysia from Sept 15-22.

JPN said that one of the reports on a stateless child ‘Andy’ (not his real name), who was said to have found it difficult to get treated for HIV due to alleged bureaucracy issues in the JPN in Sabah, was a totally baseless accusation.

“Citizenship applications are always subject to the provisions of the Federal Constitution and legislation in force.

“JPN has never discriminated against any application received. Every fact and documentary evidence submitted by the applicant will be scrutinised in accordance with the legal requirements and procedures that have been set before a decision is made,“ read the statement issued today.

It said that another report claiming that stateless people were prevented from registering births by the Lahad Datu JPN was also untrue.

“All births that take place in Malaysia must be registered, and a birth certificate will be issued with a status of either being a citizen or non-citizen.

“There is nothing to prevent non-citizen parents from registering their children,“ it said.

According to the statement, JPN always considers the welfare and humanitarian elements of those dealing with the department, but at the same time, it is its responsibility and priority to comply with the Constitution, legislation and regulations in force to ensure the security and sovereignty of the country. -Bernama