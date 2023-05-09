JPN: Viral video on Chinese immigrants seeking citizenship fake

PUTRAJAYA: A viral video allegedly showing Chinese immigrants applying for Malaysian citizenship is fake news from 2018 which had been denied previously, said the National Registration Department (JPN).

“JPN had at that time issued a statement denying the matter,” it said in a statement today refuting the recirculated video which allegedly showed “hordes of Chinese immigrants seeking citizenship via DAP”.

The one-minute and 35-second video purportedly showed hundreds of people gathering at a multi-purpose hall in Kepong to apply for Malaysian citizenship.

JPN said it managed citizenship matters based on the Federal Constitution and other laws to ensure the country’s sovereignty and security are protected.

“The public should read and verify the authenticity of every news item received and stop sharing false information to ensure the continued preservation of public order,” it said. -Bernama