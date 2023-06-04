JPNJ: More than 10 permanent forest reserves in Johor explored illegally

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor Forestry Department (JPNJ) has detected more than 10 areas in the state’s Permanent Forest Reserves (PFR) that have been explored illegally by Orang Asli as well as irresponsible parties.

Its director, Datuk Salim Aman, said the explored areas were found to have been used as a settlement and rubber and palm oil plantations, based on the presence of the tools and machinery.

“Maybe at the initial stage, the forest areas were explored by the Orang Asli and later on, outsiders started coming in and explored more of the forest areas,” he told reporters when met at a breaking of fast event organised by Johor Economic, Tourism and Cultural Office (JETCO) here on Wednesday.

Salim said the department is now collecting the information to be channelled to the state government for further action.

Three weeks ago, Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar in the royal address at the opening of the State Assembly meeting, proposed that all Orang Asli land in the state be classified as “Sultanate Land” to better protect them against outsiders carrying out illegal activities.

Yesterday, Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi was also quoted as saying that the state government is aware and concerned about the Orang Asli being exploited by irresponsible quarters in Johor. - Bernama