JPS forecasts floods will hit Sungai Melikai, Mersing from around noon today

JOHOR BAHRU: The Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) has forecast floods will hit Sungai Melikai and its surrounding areas in Mersing district from around noon today.

In an alert issued by JPS’ National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) at 9 am, the department announced the forecast following the continuous rain warning (danger level) by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) at 10 pm yesterday and the simulation results of its flood forecasting model.

According to JPS, the disaster could happen earlier or later than the predicted time.

“For the Johor Bahru district, flooding is forecast this Wednesday starting at 9 pm involving Kampung Kangkar, Sungai Tiram and the surrounding areas.

“This warning is issued to enable residents, especially in areas that are expected to be hit, to be alert and obey the instructions of the authorities or flood disaster management agencies,“ it said.

Meanwhile, the water levels at two rivers in Segamat district, namely Sungai Lenik (Ladang Chaah) and Sungai Muar (Buloh Kasap) were at the warning level, as of 8.15 am.

The public can get more information at the website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, Facebook @PublicInfoBanjir and Twitter @JPS_InfoBanjir. - Bernama