JPS forecasts possibile flooding in Rompin tonight

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) has forecast the possibility of flooding in Rompin, Pahang from 8 pm tonight.

JPS in a statement on Thursday informed that the flood was expected to occur at the Kampung Kedaik Bridge and the surrounding area.

The forecast is based on the Malaysian Meteorological Department’s rain forecast information and the simulation results of the flood forecast model following continuous rain warnings.

“The flood can occur earlier or later than the expected time. This warning is issued to enable all residents, especially in areas that are expected to be flooded, to remain alert and comply with the instructions of the authorities or flood disaster management agencies,“ according to the statement.

For more information, the public can visit the website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my; Facebook @PublicInfoBanjir; or Twitter @JPS_InfoBanjir. - Bernama