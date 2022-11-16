JPS issues notice on possible flash floods in Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) has issued a notice on possible flash floods in four states, namely Johor, Pahang, Terengganu and Sabah.

JPS in a statement issued at 3 pm informed that it was based on rain forecast information from the Southeastern Asia-Oceania Flash Flood Guidance System (SAOFFGS) and JPS Malaysia’s flood forecast model.

According to the information, there is a risk of flash floods in several locations in the states concerned if significant rain occurs within 24 hours from the time the notice is issued.

JPS informed that in Johor, the areas likely to be hit by flash floods are the Kota Tinggi district involving Johor Lama, Kambau, Kota Tinggi, Pantai Timur, Pengerang, Sedili Besar, Sedili Kechil, Tanjung Surat, Ulu Sungai Johor and Ulu Sungai Sedili Besar.

For the Mersing district, the locations involved are Bandar Padang Endau, Mersing, Padang Endau, Penyabong, Sembrong, Tenglu, Triang and the surrounding areas.

In the Segamat district, the areas involved are Bandar Gemas, Bandar Labis, Buloh Kasap, Chaah, Gemas, Gemereh, Jementah, Labis, Pogoh, Sermin, Sungai Segama and the surrounding areas, while the Muar district involves Ayer Baloi, Ayer Hitam, Bandar, Bandar Maharani, Bandar Panchor, Bukit Kepong, Jalan Bakri, Jorak, Kesang, Parit Bakar, Sri Menanti and Sungai Raya.

In Pahang, it involves the Maran district comprising Bandar Maran, Bukit Segumpal, Chenor, Kertau, Lepar, Luit, Pekan, Pekan Sri Jaya, Pulau Manis and the surrounding areas.

For the Pekan district, the locations involved are Batu Talam, Bebar, Dong, Ganchong, Kuala Kuantan, Langgar, Lepar, Pahang Tua, Pekan, Pekan Ceroh, Penyor, Pulau Manis, Pulau Rusa, Sega, Semantan Hulu, Temai and the surrounding areas.

In the Raub district, it covers Bandar Endau, Bandar Raub, Batu Talam, Dong, Endau, Gali, Hulu Dong, Keratong, Pekan Dong, Pontian, Sabak, Sega, Semantan Hulu, Teras and the surrounding areas.

For the Rompin district, it involves Endau, Keratong, Tioman Town, Pontian, Rompin and the surrounding areas while the Temerloh district involves Bandar Mentakab, Bandar Temerloh, Bangau, Jenderak, Kerdau, Lebak, Lipat Kajang, Mentakab, Pekan Kuala Kerau, Pekan Lancang, Perak, Sabai, Sanggang, Semantan and Songsang.

In Terengganu, locations in the Kemaman district that are at risk of flooding include Bandi, Banggul, Binjai, Cukai, Hulu Cukai, Hulu Jabur, Kemasik, Kertih, Kijal, Pasir Semut, Tebak, Teluk Kalung and surrounding areas.

JPS informed that in Sabah, the areas involved are in the Beaufort district involving Kampung Gadong, Kampung Kuridak, Kampung Garama, Kampung Lawa, Kampung Lago Gumarit, Kampung Suasa, Kampung Kukop, Kampung Bangkalalak, Kampung Jabang and Kampung Berumbai.

Also involved in the district are Kampung Mentulud, Kampung Kebajang Gumarit, Kampung Kebajang Laut, Kampung Mantau Kebajang, Kampung Gilila Jaya, Kampung Lago, Kampung Teratak, Kampung Kebajang Ulu, Kampung Kukut Padas Damit, Kampung Kratak Padas Damit, Kampung Shabandar Padas Damit, Kampung Pekan Padas Damit, Kampung Bintuka, Kampung Lukut Gadong and the surrounding areas.

While in the Penampang district it involves Kampung Kolopis and the surrounding area.

JPS said that the notice was issued to allow all residents, especially in areas at risk, to be aware of any possibility of flash floods for the period in question.

The public can visit the website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, Facebook @PublicInfoBanjir and Twitter @JPS_InfoBanjir for more information from time to time and are advised to comply with the instructions of the authorities or flood disaster management agencies. - Bernama