KOTA SAMARAHAN: The Department of Labour (JTK) Sarawak will conduct regular checks to ensure employers in the private sector adhere to the RM1,100 minimum wage, according to Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

He said employers have been informed and given guidelines on paying their workers according to their qualifications.

“The basic salary should be based on the individual’s qualifications and educational background whether they have obtained a skill certificate, diploma or degree qualifications,“ he told reporters after the Samarahan Division career carnival programme, here today.

Mahfuz also urged workers to come forward to complain if they have not been paid according to the stipulated guidelines, adding that the complainants’ identity would not be disclosed.

Twenty companies are participating in the carnival where over 1,000 employment opportunities are up on offer.

The carnival will subsequently be held in Betong, Sibu and Miri to attract Sibu, Sarikei, Kapit and Mukah job seekers. — Bernama